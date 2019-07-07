John Joseph Erlanger 84, of Las Vegas, NV passed away on June 12, 2019 surrounded by friends and family at Nathan Adelson Hospice.



He lived a full life. Born in Ulm Germany in 1935, the family immigrated to Rochester, NY 4 short years later to escape what was coming. Graduated high school in Rochester, graduated from the University of Michigan (Go Wolverines), with a degree in Forestry, followed by a long career in the USAF, allowing John to advance his education with a degree in Civil Engineering. Attained the rank of Major. Completed many tours of duty that included service in the Dew Line, Thailand/Vietnam, England, etc. and many state side post. His passion was Civil Engineering, and his career was distinguished by his many commendations such as the Bronze Star. John retired for the USAF in 1978 at Nellis AFB.



Post military retirement, John continued his Civil Engineering passion while serving in senior leadership roles at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas), MGM Grand (Reno), Alpha Research (Las Vegas) and Clark County School District (Las Vegas). Upon final retirement, Opa (as he was affectionately known by family) did not stop there; taking on numerous advocacy and political roles to continue his "give back to the community" way of life for him. He was always an outspoken advocate for veterans affairs, contributing whatever he could to further their cause.



Opa loved his family. He is survived by son Craig (grand children: Christina, Miley and Jake), son Ken (grand children: Aleksander and Tucker), son Chris & daughter-in-law Rosemary (grand children: Michael & Breton) & daughter Katy.



John loved sports (Green Bay Packers, Michigan Wolverines, Vegas Golden Knights) and outdoor activity (skiing, sailing, hiking).



Services will be held on July 19th @ 11:20 AM at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Located at 900 Buchanan Blvd., Boulder City, NV 89005