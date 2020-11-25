Lt. Cmdr. John Joseph (Jack) Raftery, Jr, Ret.
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 20, 2020. Born June 10, 1922 in the Bronx, NY. Jack was a proud graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Class of 1947. He married the love of his life Margaret Patricia (Pat) Keenan in 1948 and together they had 9 children. Jack served our great nation dutifully for 20 years. During that tenure he earned a Master's degree from George Washington University. After years of assignments from coast to coast, he and Pat settled in Las Vegas, NV in 1964 where he retired from the Navy.
After his naval service, he joined Reynolds Electric and rose to Property Manager of all assets at the Nevada Test Site. He received Property Manager of the year in 1988 from the National Property Managers Association.
Jack's faith was the foundation he built his life upon. He was a founding member of St. Viator's Catholic Church and served his parish in a variety of roles for over 50 years. His commitment to his faith included a Catholic education for his children and even his grandchildren, whom affectionately called him Grampy. He was actively involved in Bishop Gorman High School since 1964 and was honored with their prestigious Knight of The Gael Award in 2015.
He was preceded in death by his wife Pat (1995), grandson Kyle Anderson (2005), son Billy (2009), son-in law Tom Helfrich (2013), daughter Maureen (2017) and son Michael (2019).
He is survived by his children: Jack (Kay) Raftery, Pat Helfrich, Cathy (Kevin) McCullough, daughter-in-law Donna Raftery, Mary Anderson, Jim (Linda) Raftery, Keenan Raftery, son in law Tio DiFederico.
And by his grandchildren: Molly (Mike) Mecka, Theresa (Trent) Trutzel, Kory (Lauren) Raftery, Jamie (Mike) Vricella, Kathy (Josh) Ball, Karli (Kyle) Daseler, Tommy Helfrich, Keenan (Teresa) McCullough, Kelly (Jeremy) Keller, Jenna (Aaron) Neidhardt, James Raftery, Ryan McCullough, Tyler (Taitym) Anderson, Jack McCullough, Tim McCullough, Maggie DiFederico, Samantha DiFederico, Sara DiFederico and 22 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Nathan Adelson Hospice for their incredible support and care for our family.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Maureen DiFederico Scholarship Fund at Bishop Gorman High School.
Services are private due to current restrictions, however for a live stream of the funeral mass on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 12:00 pm PST please visit www.bishopgorman.org
. Services will be private.