Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN GRAVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN JULIAN GRAVES Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN JULIAN GRAVES Jr. Obituary
JOHN JULIAN GRAVES JR John Julian Graves, Jr., 76, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 of natural causes while at his home in Las Vegas. John is survived by his wife, Minju Lee; his seven daughters, Heather Graves, Jennie Graves, Megan Hardy (Scott), Sarah Burford (Todd), Camille Clark (Matt), Julia Graves, and Laura Larson (Braydon); his stepsons Jason and Justin Johnson; and 20 grandchildren. John was born on August 6, 1943 in Tuscaloosa, AL (Roll Tide) and was raised in Oneonta, AL. He was the son of John Julian Graves, Sr. and Thelma Louise Peebles, both of whom preceded him in death. John was an excellent student, graduating on the Dean's List from the University of Arizona in 1972 with a law degree. He moved to Las Vegas in the same year to begin his legal work. Several years later, he started his private law practice. John practiced law in Las Vegas for 46 years. John was a dedicated lawyer who enjoyed the rigors of his profession. He was a music enthusiast, an avid reader, and a runner. He had a great love for Alabama football and Sherlock Holmes. John was a loving and generous man who provided wisdom and inspiration to those who sought it.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -