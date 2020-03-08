|
JOHN JULIAN GRAVES JR John Julian Graves, Jr., 76, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 of natural causes while at his home in Las Vegas. John is survived by his wife, Minju Lee; his seven daughters, Heather Graves, Jennie Graves, Megan Hardy (Scott), Sarah Burford (Todd), Camille Clark (Matt), Julia Graves, and Laura Larson (Braydon); his stepsons Jason and Justin Johnson; and 20 grandchildren. John was born on August 6, 1943 in Tuscaloosa, AL (Roll Tide) and was raised in Oneonta, AL. He was the son of John Julian Graves, Sr. and Thelma Louise Peebles, both of whom preceded him in death. John was an excellent student, graduating on the Dean's List from the University of Arizona in 1972 with a law degree. He moved to Las Vegas in the same year to begin his legal work. Several years later, he started his private law practice. John practiced law in Las Vegas for 46 years. John was a dedicated lawyer who enjoyed the rigors of his profession. He was a music enthusiast, an avid reader, and a runner. He had a great love for Alabama football and Sherlock Holmes. John was a loving and generous man who provided wisdom and inspiration to those who sought it.