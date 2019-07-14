Home

Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Southern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery
900 Veterans Memorial Dr
Boulder City, NV
JOHN JUNIOR WALKER


1932 - 2019
JOHN JUNIOR WALKER John Junior Walker, born August 19, 1932, in Allagash, ME, passed away June 20, 2019 in Henderson. In 1955, after graduating from Fort Kent High School, John joined the U.S. Air Force. In 1975, after serving 20 years, including two tours in Vietnam, John retired as a Technical Sargent. After retirement, he resided in Henderson with his family. John's family were his pride and joy, as was he loved by so many. He was a wonderful father and grandfather. John is survived by his daughters, JoAn and Rosalin (Michael); son, John W.; stepson, Bobby; granddaughters, Hanna, Aniston, Kaylene, and Josilyn; his sisters, Pauline (Rod), Sandra, and Dola; brothers, Lester (Terry); sister-in-law, Rachel; former wife, Linda; his aunt Rose; uncle Earl; and nieces and nephews. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thu., July 18, at the Southern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 900 Veterans Memorial Dr, Boulder City, NV 89005. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to VVA.org in memory of John J. Walker.
