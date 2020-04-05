|
JOHN KINGERY John Jay Kingery, 82 of Las Vegas died after complications with surgery March 22, 2020. John was born Oct. 30, 1937 in Fulton County, IN. He moved to Las Vegas in 1967 where he learned to deal craps. He worked for the Sahara Hotel & Casino and later for Harrahs. He adored the Las Vegas Valley and enjoyed betting on horse racing. John was a good friend to all he knew and he knew just about everyone in town. John was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Kingery; sister, Joann Kingery; and parents, Manford and Lena Kingery. He haD many half brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. John is survived by his loving partner of 32 years, Mary Salaz, his five children, John Pontius, Teresa Nelson, Cheryl Knee, Brenda Gorr and Lisa Tullis. He also had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the foundation of your choice. John Jay Kingery will be missed by many.