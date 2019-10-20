|
JOHN KORTHUIS John Laverne Korthuis, of Henderson, passed away peacefully at his home Oct. 2, 2019 with his wife, Donna Lee by his side. John was born January 22, 1937 in San Bernardino, CA. The family moved to Henderson in 1947 with his mother and siblings. He attended school in Henderson, graduating from Basic High School in 1955. John was an avid athlete participating in football, basketball, and excelling in the mile run on the track team. After graduating from high school, he moved to CA to attend college. During college, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served two years. He then worked for IBM as a salesman for several years in CA before returning to Henderson to start his own business, Wood Windows and Doors, for 15 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Clara Jean Snow; and stepson Gene Vanhorne. John is survived by his four children, Lisa Anderson and Erin, Linda and Steve Kister, John C Korthuis, and Robert and Joann Korthuis; John's love of his life, wife, Donna Lee of 27 years; his three stepchildren, Kathy and Gene Daniels of OR, Andy and Nickie Vanhorne, Jeff and Nadia Vanhorne of Henderson; John's sister, Lois and Tony Foster of Henderson; brother, Chuck and Carolyn Korthuis of IN; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many other loved ones. John's Celebration of Life will be Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at New Song Church. Remembrances may be made to New Song Church, 1291 Cornet St, Henderson, NV 89052.