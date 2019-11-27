|
John "Jack" Barrett, 85, of Henderson, NV, passed away November 17, 2019 after complications from surgery.
Jack was born August 13, 1934 in Hibbing, Minnesota. Jack lived in San Luis Obispo, CA and served in the US Army from 1958 through 1963. He married Frances Victorino in 1959. He was a hard-working, successful business man who always provided for his loved ones. In 1988, Jack married Cathy Miser and they remained married until her passing on October 31, 2019. He was loved by his family and friends.
Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Cathy and his Mother, Margaret Barrett.
He is survived by his first wife, Frances Barrett, daughters Annette Jezek and Michele Barrett and his grandson, Jacob Jezek.
A graveside memorial for both Jack and Cathy will be held at Davis Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Rose Hospital-Siena, Horizon Specialty Hospital and TLC Care Center. We were comforted by many kind caregivers. Services are pending.