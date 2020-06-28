Col JOHN M KUBIAK U.S. Air Force Retired Colonel John M. Kubiak, 85, died peacefully in his home in Boulder City, Nevada, on June 22, 2020. John was born in 1935 in Pulaski, Wisconsin to Genevieve Maguire and Anton Kubiak. After high school, he attended the prestigious United States Military Academy at West Point. He graduated from West Point in 1958 and embarked on a long career in the United States Air Force. Among many other accomplishments during his years of service, he regularly flew into the eyes of hurricanes. He also earned two PhDs, one in Aerospace Engineering and one in Computer Sciences. When he retired from the Air Force, he began a second career at Cornell University, where he both taught and served as the Executive Director of the International Studies Department. Upon his retirement from Cornell University, he and his wife, Mary Neville Kubiak, moved to Mary's hometown of Boulder City, Nevada, where they both enjoyed gardening, traveling, and contributing to the community through Rotary and the garden club. John is survived by his wife, Mary Neville Kubiak, to whom he was married for over 50 years; his three children, Leslie Welsh, Robert Welsh, and Michelle Kubiak; son-in-law Ray Benzing and daughter-in-law Lori Chong; his three grandchildren, Sam Benzing, Grace Benzing, and Elva Kubiak Loomis; his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Sarah Kubiak, of Green Bay, Wisconsin; and his beloved cats, Sparkle and Shines.





