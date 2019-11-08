|
John M. Slocum of Henderson, NV, Colonel (retired), U.S. Air Force, passed away October 26, 2019. John was born April 20, 1937 in Shenandoah, Iowa. He attended Colo. State Univ., joined ATO fraternity and Air Force ROTC, served as Student Council Vice-President, and majored in Business. He later earned a Master's degree in Human Resources.
In 1959, John began a 26-year career as an Air Force pilot, instructor and personnel manager. He was deployed to Vietnam 1965-67, where he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service. Upon return to the U.S., John taught ROTC at the Univ. of Colo. in Boulder; subsequent assignments took him to Wiesbaden, Germany; Fairfield, CA; Ogden, UT; Goldsboro, NC; San Antonio, TX; and Denver, CO, where he retired in 1985. He worked for Martin Marietta, then moved to Las Vegas, and worked on the Yucca Mtn. project until his full retirement in 1999.
John was a talented tenor singer, and was active in his church choirs. He also loved community theatre, beginning with his leading role in 'A Little Night Music', and continuing with the UNLV Senior Theatre program and several local troupes.
Throughout his life, John made friends everywhere he went: jobs, high school and college alumni groups, churches, theatres, favorite restaurants, USO, neighborhoods, hair salons, doctors' offices. He had a smile for everyone, and lots of jokes ... the cornier, the better.
John is survived by his daughter Sheri Sanders (Chris); son John Douglas Slocum (Jenny); stepson Steven Boelter (Fumi); stepdaughter Wendy Boelter; grandchildren Dan, Jenna, Keira, Mason and Alex; nieces Linda Campbell, Elayne Wieker and Susan Kielholz; nephews Mark Horn and Steve Sharkey; and many relations and friends. He is reunited in heaven with his parents Jack and Vera Slocum, sisters Betty Horn and Virginia Sharkey , brothers-in-law and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a veterans' organization, Colo. State Univ. Foundation, or Good Samaritan Lutheran Church in his name. Services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at Good Samaritan Lutheran Church, 8425 W. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas, 89113,