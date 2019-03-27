Services Affordable Cremation & Burial Service 2127 West Charleston Blvd Las Vegas , NV 89102 (702) 464-8560 Prayer Service 10:00 AM Holy Spirit Catholic Church Las Vegas , NV View Map Resources More Obituaries for JOHN MCCARTHY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JOHN MCCARTHY

1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers JOHN MCCARTHY John "Johnny" Thomas McCarthy, beloved son and brother, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was 57 years old. Johnny was born on December 15, 1961 at his maternal grandmother's home in Los Angeles, California to Joy Veronica and Charles Connell McCarthy, the first of seven children. Raised in Encino, California, Johnny defied doctors' assessments of his physical and mental potential due to severe cerebral palsy. Because of his parents' dedicated efforts, Johnny was able to walk on his own well into adulthood. Johnny's inherent grit and effort enabled him to use full sentences without mumbling his words. Due to his parents' efforts and advocacy, added to their unwavering belief that Johnny could have a full life, he thrived in a world where many others with disabilities were not so fortunate. Johnny was a "guys-guy" who loved being outdoors in the sun and watching sports, especially his beloved San Diego Padres and Chargers. In his youth he would watch football eating sardines on crackers with his dad who was also his best friend or as they would say to each other "you're my pal." Although Johnny never had use of one arm, with his dad as coach, Johnny learned to throw a perfect spiral with the football and shoot a free throw with his good right hand. He learned to swim and use the trampoline his parents bought specifically for his physical therapy. Some of Johnny's most enjoyable moments were family adventures that his mother created such as driving to the top of Mulholland Drive to see Catalina Island on a clear day or taking a picnic to the park. He participated in all family and community activities, including Sunday Catholic mass which remained important to Johnny throughout his life. Johnny lived most of his life in Southern California, but with his developmentally disabled sister Eileen, he recently moved to Desert Regional Center in Las Vegas, Nevada to be near family. He was excited to live in Las Vegas and after touring his new day program at Opportunity Village asked "is this a dream." Johnny was a loving and caring big brother. He lit up a room with his smile and was one of the gentlest, bravest and strongest people you would ever meet. He was the best Best Man at his little sister Lauralyn's wedding to Brian Sandoval. He was a social, happy, loving and gentle soul who shook hands with all he met and who gave the best big brother hugs and smiles to his siblings. Johnny is preceded in death by his mom Joy, his dad Charles and his brother Kevin. Johnny is survived by his siblings Brendan, Eileen, Bridget, Desmond and his children, Lauralyn Sandoval and her husband Brian and Sandoval children, and loving extended McCarthy, Sandoval, Peterson, Young and Schilling families, and angels on earth who cared for his daily needs. A prayer service for Johnny will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church Las Vegas at 10am, Friday, March 29, 2019. Johnny will be interred near his parents at San Fernando Mission Cemetery in Los Angeles, California. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Opportunity Village Las Vegas 6300 West Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 (702) 259-3700 or Nathan Adelson Hospice 4141 Swenson Street, Las Vegas, NV 89119 702-733-0307 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries