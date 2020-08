JOHN MEEHAN John J. Meehan of Henderson, Nevada passed away at the age of 84 on August 15, 2020. He was born in Chicago, Illinois to George and Irene Meehan. John is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Dolores and his brother Thomas, of Illinois. John and his wife retired to Nevada in 1998. John was an avid Cubs fan and was elated when his "Cubbies" finally broke the curse in 2016. Rest in peace, my love. You will now be rewarded for all of your charitable works & good heart.