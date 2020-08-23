JOHN OLE WOITAS John Ole Woitas John Ole Woitas, 65, lost his battle with COVID-19 on Monday, July 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. John was born on January 8, 1955 in Greenbush, MN to the late Richard and Orpha (nee Johnson) Woitas. He was the oldest of four children, spending most of his childhood in Billings, MT. John was an air traffic controller in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Grand Forks, ND. John married his best friend, Renee (nee Hulne), on July 10, 1976, living in Arden Hills, Minnesota for many years. They have two daughters, Amanda and Alex. John worked independently as a painting contractor in the Twin Cities area until his retirement. He loved all things related to old cars; spending his free time working on one in his garage. In 2018, John and Renee permanently moved to Las Vegas to enjoy the warmer weather. John is survived by his wife Renee of 44 years; his daughters Amanda (Mark Stephens) and Alex (Nick Donofrio); his sister Maribeth and brothers Kevin and Robert; and many friends and family. Funeral will be held at 10 am, Thursday, August 27th at St. Viator Catholic Church, 2461 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89121.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store