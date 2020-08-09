JOHN PATRICK PHILBIN John was the son of William Joseph and Clara Elizabeth (nee Springett) Philbin of the Bronx. He attended Sts. Peter and Paul School, followed by Cardinal Hayes Catholic High School. After serving two years as a Corporal in the U.S. Army, he used the GI Bill to attend UC Berkeley. After graduating from CAL, he became an internationally sought-after expert in commercial real estate with clients from around the world. When the Iron Curtain came down, he assisted certain countries in setting up their real estate infrastructure. He was instrumental in establishing sister city status between Santa Monica and cities in Germany, Japan, and Mexico. An intrepid genealogist, he traveled to Ireland to trace his family roots back to County Mayo. He was fluent in German and Spanish and, as a result of his worldwide travels, he continued to have friends in Ireland, Germany, and Mexico. John was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Edward John, Bernard Albert and Joseph Patrick; and sisters, Anna, Patricia and Marie. John was a collector of art, books, family history and friends. He was an avid storyteller and will be deeply missed by his 10 nieces and nephews and their children. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 13, at Affordable Cremation and Burial Service, 2127 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89102.