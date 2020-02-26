|
JOHN PAUL John Joseph Paul, 72, passed away on February 12, 2020 due to complications from Pneumonia. John was born on June 2, 1947 in Webster City, Iowa. He worked for 41 years as a Drywall Installer and was a past member in the Carpenters Local # 1977 Union. John was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Rita and by his brother Michael. John is survived by his wife Eileen and his two sons James and Joseph, and by his brother Bernard (Tom) and his nephew Joshua, plus brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews from out of state. Per his wishes, there will be no services. Condolences may be sent to [email protected],com. John was a good and honest man who will be missed by family and friends forever.