John Robert Pearse, 89, passed in peace August 23, 2019, with his family by his side. John, often known as Bob, was a loving husband, father, grandpa and great grandpa. He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife of 56 years Loretta Pearse, daughters Crystal (James )Cloud and Stacy Pearse(Clyde) Hunt, son Jack (Roxann)Zunino, and Jeannette Delfante, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Born March 6, 1930, Bob was raised in Riverside, CA where he went to Poly High School and Riverside City College. He served his country in the Army and Navy and was a proud veteran. He finished his working years in the gaming industry and lived out the rest of his life with his family in Las Vegas, NV.
He was known for his love for dogs; walking them twice daily. He created and thrived in his community at Mountain Crest Park where Stormy and PJ walked by his side. Bob had stories to tell and the park was a place he liked sharing his legacy. Bob also enjoyed inspiring others at his weekly AA meetings and took pride in his 52 years of sobriety. Bob loved his time spent with family. He was loved dearly and will be missed.
Services to honor and celebrate Bob's life will be on September 6 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church (Fellowship Hall) 8901 W Del Webb Blvd from 5:30-6:30.
He will be laid to rest at the Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City. Services will be private.