|
|
Major John Peter Mojica, USAF (Ret), joined his family in heaven on September 26, 2019. Known by his friends as "Mofus", John was 85 years old. He retired from military service after 20 years in the Air Force having served in the Korean Conflict, and in Vietnam as an Electronic Warfare Officer with the Wild Weasels. He was the recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross, The Bronze Star with V for Valor and the Air Force Commendation Medal with 2 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters. He then started a second career as a stockbroker with Merrill Lynch where he remained for 25 years before retiring as a Vice President, earning many sales awards. John was born in New York on April 29, 1934 and died in Las Vegas, where he lived for more than 50 years with the love of his life, Rita Amanda Ontiveros. They met in the Bronx when they were only 8 years old and were married for more than 64 years, living in various locations across the US before settling in Las Vegas where they raised 3 daughters. John was an active member of the St. Viator, Christ the King, and Holy Spirit parishes. He served on the Parish Council, as a lector, as a lay minister, a 4th degree Knight of Columbus, and was an active supporter. John is survived by his wife Rita, and their daughters Dawn (Mark) Lipkin, Laura (Tim) McAneney and Cyndee (Bruce) Hutchins, along with 6 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, and 4 great grandchildren. The viewing will take place on October 11th at 10:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5830 Mesa Park Drive, LV, NV, 89135. The funeral mass follows at 11:00 with a reception immediately following the service. If anyone wishes to donate, donations to the in John's name would be appreciated. Services are being provided by Palm Northwest Mortuary.