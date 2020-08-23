John Phillip Smolich of Henderson passed away at his home July 26, 2020. John was born March 23, 1963 in Phoenix, Arizona to parents John Edward Smolich and Joan Audrey VanDaWalker Smolich (now Reece).



He graduated from Chaffey High School in Ontario, CA. After graduation he attended Milwaukee School Of Engineering before joining the Army.



He was a loving family man, and although he never married or had children, showered attention on his family including nieces and nephews who adored him. He loved sports of all kinds with favorites Miami Dolphins, LA Dodgers, and of course the LV Golden Knights.



He was preceded in death by his father, John Edward Smolich.



He is survived by his mother Joan Reece of Henderson; siblings: Suzette Davis, of Apple Valley, CA; Elizabeth Medley of Orem, Utah; Roberta Smolich and James Smolich both of Henderson.



John will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery, in Riverside, CA Services are pending.



