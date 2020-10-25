Fiel, John Richard
Howell, Michigan
His Legacy... John Richard Fiel, Age 92, passed away October 22, 2020. He was born on June 8, 1928, in Harlem, New York to Josef Fiel and Minnie (Newman) Fiel. John married Frances (Tasny Mastej) Fiel, on September 4, 1999, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He will be remembered as a kind and loving man who was very active at St. Joseph Catholic church in Howell and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic church in Las Vegas. He fulfilled his ministry as a Sacristan, Lector and Eucharistic Minister. John was a business owner as an electrician and then owned a private school along with his first wife, Caroline. He will be missed by all who knew him.
His Family... John will be missed by his wife, Frances Fiel; his children, John (Stacy Zajac) Fiel, Carol Ann Fink; grandchildren, Victoria Fink, Noelle Fink. He is preceded in death by his parents, Josef and Minnie Fiel; first wife, Caroline; brother, Richard (Inge); sister, Thelma (Harry) Simkowitz.
His Farewell... John's family and friends will gather Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4:00-8:00pm at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Lamb Chapel in Howell. His Community Farewell will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00am for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Howell, Michigan. Father Gary Koenigsknecht will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Please leave a message of comfort for John's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com
