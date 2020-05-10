JOHN SCARCELLI John Christopher "Chris" Scarcelli of Las Vegas, NV passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 62. Chris was born to parents John and Hilda Scarcelli on July 28, 1957 in Pittsburgh, PA. He lived there briefly before moving to Anaheim, CA. He attended Wooster High School in Reno and graduated in 1976. He attended the New Mexico Military Institute from 1976-1978 where he served as an Army Airborne Ranger. He continued his education at San Diego State University, where he became a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity and graduated in 1980. He was voted Man of the Year by his fellow fraternity members in 1979. He earned a master's degree in business administration and moved to Las Vegas to begin selling industrial real estate in 1988. He started his own real estate business, Real Estate Resources, to begin selling residential properties in 1990. As an entrepreneur, Chris thrived and managed to maintain his business through the terrible housing market that brought about the Great Recession in 2008. Real Estate Resources remained open and operational until his death. He married Marianne Meservey in 1992 and the couple had three boys together. He is survived by Marianne; his sons, John Garrett Scarcelli, Kyle Christopher Scarcelli, and Spencer Scott Scarcelli; his two brothers, Perry and Jay Scarcelli; and his sisters, Sharon de Jong and Cheri Silvernail. He is preceded in death by his sister, Paula Scarcelli and his parents. Chris was admitted to a crematorium on March 22, 2020. Service arrangements will be made in a post-pandemic world.





