John "Jack" Shannon Coogan, Jr., 91, passed away on August 2, 2020. Jack was born September 29, 1928 in North Hampton, Massachusetts. Jack was a Marine Corps Veteran, graduated from the University of New Mexico, where he met his wife Betty. Together they moved to Las Vegas in 1954, when he became employed at the Nevada Test Site, then retired from the Environmental Protection Agency. Preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Betty, and his son Shannon. Survived by his daughter Sharon, granddaughters Johnna (Chris), Tearsa (Jennifer), great grandson Miles, his breakfast club, many friends, and loved ones. The family would like to thank Giving Home Healthcare and Spring Mountain Rehabilitation for their care and support. Services will be held at a later date.,



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store