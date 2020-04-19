|
|
JOHN STEWART John Wayne (Chip) Stewart passed away on April 12, 2020, his heart could not keep up with his desire to stay busy. Born July 22, 1941 to Jewell and Virginia Stewart in Richmond, Missouri, where he played baseball and graduate High school. After High school, he had a tryout with St. Louis Cardinals as a pitcher. After not making the team, he joined the United States Air force serving in Spain with a short time in Vietnam as a military Police Officer. After the Air Force he began working for TWA Airlines in 1964. On a blind date in 1965 he met his lifelong partner Sandra McMillen. They married on July 2, 1966 and raised two sons, Rickey and Danny. In 1971, he became a Kansas City, Kansas Police Officer until 1978. The family moved from Kansas to Las Vegas, Nevada in 1978 where John became a Boulder City Police Officer from 1979 to 1983. After two years as a Civilian Specialist for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department he was accepted to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department where at the age of 45 became the oldest cadet to ever go through the Academy, earning the nickname "Papa Smurf". While with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, he went from a Patrol Officer to a Field Training Officer then the Detective Bureau where he retired in December 2000. As a lifelong Public Servant John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra Stewart, sons Rickey and Danny Stewart, grandsons Anthony, Scotty, and Drew Stewart, step granddaughters Ashley, Morgyn, and Emily, and great grandkids Brady, Jesse, Joseph, Abilynne, Ave, and Easton. Proceeded in death by parents Jewell and Virginia Stewart and great grandson Elijah. John was a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs, Royals, and St. Louis Cardinals fan.