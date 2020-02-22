Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
6051 Dorrell Lane
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Leavitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Stewart Leavitt


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Stewart Leavitt Obituary
John Stewart Leavitt, returned to his Heavenly Father on February 11, 2020. John is survived by his wife of 47 years Linda Leavitt; his kids: Nicole (Michael) Stewart, Rebecca (Brian) Burrows, Michael (Emily) Leavitt, David (Becca) Leavitt, LeAnne (Chad) Schmidt & 16 grandchildren. John was born September 20, 1945 to Earl & Mishie Leavitt in Las Vegas, NV. John proudly served his country after being drafted in the Vietnam War from Dec. of 1965 to Oct. of 1967. He was the owner of John's Trucking, Inc. for over 25 years where he helped build the Las Vegas Valley. He loved spending time with his grandchildren who he loved very much. His family and friends will always remember him as a caring and loving man with a smile always on his face. Services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11:00, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 6051 Dorrell Lane , Las Vegas, NV, 89131,
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -