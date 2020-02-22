|
|
John Stewart Leavitt, returned to his Heavenly Father on February 11, 2020. John is survived by his wife of 47 years Linda Leavitt; his kids: Nicole (Michael) Stewart, Rebecca (Brian) Burrows, Michael (Emily) Leavitt, David (Becca) Leavitt, LeAnne (Chad) Schmidt & 16 grandchildren. John was born September 20, 1945 to Earl & Mishie Leavitt in Las Vegas, NV. John proudly served his country after being drafted in the Vietnam War from Dec. of 1965 to Oct. of 1967. He was the owner of John's Trucking, Inc. for over 25 years where he helped build the Las Vegas Valley. He loved spending time with his grandchildren who he loved very much. His family and friends will always remember him as a caring and loving man with a smile always on his face. Services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11:00, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 6051 Dorrell Lane , Las Vegas, NV, 89131,