JOHN SUMPOLEC, JR. John Sumpolec, Jr, 91, passed away July 5, 2019 in Las Vegas. He was born March 7, 1928, in Endicott, NY, to John and Mary Sumpolec, but had been a Las Vegas resident since 1955. John spent 6 years in the U.S. Air Force as a Jet Aircraft Crew Chief and was discharged as a Staff Sgt in Feb 1953. He worked at Nellis AFB as a Civilian Jet Aircraft Flight Control Specialist until retiring in 1983. He was a member of the Nevada Civil War Patrol, Clark County Squadron, earning the rank of Major. John was also a member of the Clark County Sheriff's Aero Squadron as a Pilot and Deputy Sheriff in the Search and Rescue Branch for 20 years. John loved flying and working on all types of aircraft and was a licensed private pilot and aircraft and power plant mechanic for most of his aviation career. John was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Patricia, He is survived by his brother, two nieces, two nephews, and their children. Visitation will be at 10am Fri., July 26, at Palm Mortuary, 1600 S. Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146. He will be laid to rest at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any Las Vegas Animal Shelter in his honor.