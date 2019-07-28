|
|
Major John Paul Tillander, USAF retired, 84, of Las Vegas, passed away peacefully, Friday, July 19, 2019. He was born October 24, 1934, in Baltimore, Maryland and resided in Las Vegas since 1976.
John grew up in New Jersey and enlisted into the United States Air Force during the Korean War in 1953. He served in the USAF for 21 years as a Fighter Pilot flying primarily F-111s until he retired in 1976. He was called to two combat missions in Vietnam War during which he was awarded three distinguished Flying Crosses and fourteen air medals, including the Silver Star. After retiring, he thoroughly enjoyed his second career in Convention Sales and Services at the original MGM Grand, GES, and LVCVA. Even after retiring from his second career, it took a "GPS" to locate him fishing off the coast of Baja, having apricot margaritas with the next-door neighbors, playing with Labradors in San Diego, visiting close friends in Maryland, or roaming and hunting the Nevada Ruby Mountains.
He will be remembered as a man who embraced life and made everyone whom he came in contact with feel comfortable and loved. He was preceded in death by his son, Paul Erik Tillander; his spouse, Terri Tillander; parents, and sister, Joan Patricia Adasczik. He is survived and greatly missed by his brother, Carl Tillander; former spouse, Linda Flatt and their daughter, Tracy Brunelle (husband Fletcher). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Curtis, Matthew, and Emily; and Terri's children, Crystal and Stephen (wife, Manit). He leaves behind an extended blended family and close friends whom he loved. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to either Air Force Aid Society or St. Viator Parish School.
Services will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 11:20 am, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr, , Boulder City, NV, 89005,