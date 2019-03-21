JOHN WAWERNA John Charles Wawerna, 72, attorney and longtime resident of Las Vegas, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, after battling cancer. He was born in Conway, AR in 1946, and was preceded in death by his father, John Wawerna and his mother, Robbie Wawerna. John is survived by his devoted companion and lifetime partner, Renee Fortier and his beloved dogs. John was an avid student and earned his undergraduate degree in biology from Colorado State University in 1968. He continued his academic endeavors at UNLV and earned a MS degree in Biology in 1970. He then attended George Washington University in Washington, D.C. where he completed an MS degree in Forensic Sciences with high honors. Finally in 1978, John completed law school at the California Western School of Law, San Diego, California in the top 15% of his class. He passed the bar in Nevada and began his law career in Southern Nevada in 1979. His degree and research in the field of forensic science lead John to his work with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as a criminalist where he had primary responsibility for providing scientific support to law enforcement personnel in the state. He served as a scientific member of the explosive ordnance taskforce from 1974-1976. He became a scientific expert witness in courts in the state of Nevada, including federal district court. John was well respected in the law community in Southern Nevada for his honesty and personal integrity. Services will be at 4 p.m. Sun., March 31, at Christ Church Episcopal, 2000 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89104. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in John's name to the or Christ Church Episcopal. Read More Listen to Obituary