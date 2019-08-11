|
JOHN WELSING John Welsing, 70, passed away August 6, 2019 after battling pancreatic cancer. He was born June 30, 1949, to Edgar and May Shack Welsing, who preceded him in death. He grew up in Jamaica, NY, and graduated from Jamaica High School. His passion was playing varsity football. In 1966, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was an air traffic controller, serving in Vietnam. Upon leaving the Air Force in 1969, he moved to Las Vegas where he continued his profession as a controller at McCarran International Airport. In 1973, he met his wife, Colette, a high school English teacher with the Clark County School District. They married in 1974 in Honolulu. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Pacific College in 1977. After 1981, he pursued his interest in finance as a Special Finance Director for several major car dealerships in the Las Vegas valley. John and Colette loved traveling abroad and within the continental states, but their favorite destination was Laguna Beach, CA. John was always described by friends and peers as the "consummate gentleman." His empathy, thoughtfulness, and generosity knew no bounds. His greatest interest was his family. No task was deemed too big or too small, and one of his final gestures was to drive to a nursery to purchase lady bugs for his daughter's afflicted rose bushes. John is survived by his wife, Colette; two daughters, Charisse and Erika; and his sister, Jennifer Yoshimura and her husband Neal. Services are private.