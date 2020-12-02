1/1
JOHNNY LUCERO
1935 - 2020
JOHNNY LUCERO Johnny Lucero passed away Nov. 15, 2020. He was born June 25, 1935 in Las Vegas, NM. He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Fedalina; brothers Erminio and Dan; and sister, Clorinda. He is survived by Trudie, his loving wife of 52 years; sisters, Madeline, Velma and Gloria; and brother, Paul. Other loving relatives include aws and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Johnny graduated from Robertson High School in Las Vegas, NM in 1954 and moved to Henderson. He was employed by the USPS from 1959 to 1990. He always loved the people he served on his route. Many of them referred to him as "the best mailman they ever had." He will be greatly missed by family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.
