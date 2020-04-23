|
Jolene Leonard passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada with her children by her side. She is survived by her two children, Lisa Leonard Bell and Chadwick Leonard, grandson Graysen Bell, sister Linda Regehr Smith, brothers Jay Dean (Christina) Regehr of Navarre, FL, and Bennie Ronald (Carla) Regehr of Valley Center, KS.
Jolene was born on December 25, 1945, the daughter of Bennie and Linda Friesen Regehr in Hutchinson, Kansas. After graduating Inman High School, she left for California where she resided for the next 10 years and worked as a legal secretary. Shortly after getting married, she had her first child Lisa. A few years later, she started a new business in the cabinet hardware industry and relocated that business to Las Vegas and had her second child Chad. Jolene led her life as a strong, independent and highly driven individual and evolved her cabinet hardware business into a successful door shop that she ran for the next 40 years. Added to Jolene's other entrepreneurial ventures were a beauty salon and a local bar/restaurant. While in Las Vegas, she was an esteemed member and former President of NAWIC (National Association of Women In Construction) where she had met many amazing people and made life long memories and friends.
Jolene was a great mother who always stood by her children through thick and thin, a best friend to them, and had a big heart for cats and other animals. She was very caring and generous, often donating to local charities benefiting the less fortunate and animals. Jolene will be missed but never forgotten for her generosity, friendship, strength, and professionalism.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date and a list of people and groups will be contacted and updated for the event. Services will be held at Palm Mortuary, 7600 South Eastern , Las Vegas, Nevada, 89123,