Jolene Leonard
1945 - 2020
Jolene Leonard passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada with her children by her side. She is survived by her two children, Lisa Leonard Bell and Chadwick Leonard, grandson Graysen Bell, sister Linda Regehr Smith, brothers Jay Dean (Christina) Regehr and Bennie Ronald (Carla) Regehr.

Jolene was a successful, amazing, thoughtful, and caring woman and will be missed by many. Services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, 4 PM, at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S Eastern, Las Vegas, 89123,

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
