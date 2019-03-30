Home

JONATHAN SMITH
JONATHAN SMITH


2007 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JONATHAN SMITH Obituary
JONATHAN SMITH Jonathan Thomas "Jonny" Smith, age 12, of Las Vegas, passed away suddenly Monday, March 25, 2019 in Las Vegas. Born February 5, 2007 in Tomah, WI, he moved to Las Vegas in 2008. Jonny was a sixth grader at Faiss Middle School. A happy, bright spot in life, Jonny liked to play golf and participated in karate, played video games and watch YouTube videos. He was kind and funny and touched many people he met. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bruce and Karen and Connie and Charlie. Jonny is survived by his parents, Suzan Smith and Travis Smith; sisters, Kaitlin Janzen, Brooke Hinnendael and Emily Janzen; nieces, AhNala and Oliviah; and nephew, Jeremy. A Celebration of Jonny's life will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Canyon Gate Country Club, 2001 Canyon Gate Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89117. Arrangements entrusted to Palm Southwest Mortuary.
