1939-2019 Joni George Oswald passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was born March 4th, 1939 to William Ross and Myrtle (Nield) George in Montpelier, Idaho. Joni was the youngest of four children. She married Allen Edward Stewart on December 4th, 1964, and had three children, Jeff (Kim) Stewart, Sherri (Brent) Morris, and Wendi (Matt) Goodson. They later divorced. She is survived by her husband Kenneth Merlin Oswald, and his children, Brent (Becky) Oswald, Kaye (Paul) Briggs, Ilene (Scott) Sorenson, Gary (Holly) Oswald, Dale (Dianne) Oswald, Rosemary (John) Osborn. She is also survived by her three children and two brothers, The Honorable Lloyd D. (LaPrele) George and William Seth (IlaRae) George. Together, they enjoyed numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which was a constant source of joy.



A long-time Las Vegas resident, Joni grew up in a loving home on South 3rd Street where many friends and family members gathered. She attended 5th Street Grammar School and graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1957. Joni later attended Brigham Young University, before working for a time at KSL Television and Radio in Salt Lake City. Joni was very active and enjoyed playing tennis with friends and family, and made many lifelong friends as a result. She loved to take her family snow skiing, water skiing, and to the beach in California. She had friends from all over, from all different backgrounds, and her holiday celebrations were always an inclusive, welcoming time. Her love of laughter was contagious and she lit up the room whenever she entered.



She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and diligently served in many callings. Her Christ-like service was an important priority in her life, especially working with the youth. Joni loved children and was happiest when spending time with her grandchildren. They will sorely miss her daily phone calls, cards, and loving encouragement.



Services were held March 2, 2019. Internment at Memory Gardens, 7251 West Lone Mountain Road.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Primary Children’s Hospital by calling 801-442-5628, mailing to Primary Children’s Hospital P.O. Box 58249, Salt Lake City, UT 84158, or donating online at https://give.intermountainfoundation.org/primary-childrens-hospital. Read More Listen to Obituary