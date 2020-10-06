DR. JORDAN GOODMAN Dr. Jordan Goodman, Las Vegas obstetrician and gynecologist for nearly 30 years, died Thursday, October 1, at his Las Vegas home surrounded by family. Dr. Goodman was born in 1940 in the Bronx, New York. He attended Christopher Columbus High School and went on to graduate from Brandeis University in 1961. He attended Chicago Medical School and completed his internship and one year of his residency at Beth Israel Hospital in New York. He then served two years in the US Air Force at Nellis Air force Base before completing his residency at the University of California at San Diego. He returned to Las Vegas in 1971 to start his private practice. Dr. Goodman delivered three generations of Las Vegas babies and later focused on menopausal medicine. He loved learning and was always seeking out the newest training and techniques to bring to his patients. He was the first physician in the city to have a laparoscope. He retired in 1998. Dr. Goodman served on the board of Temple Beth Shalom where three generations of his family were members. He was also a member of Rotary International. He never stopped learning and went on to enjoy photography, sailing, Nantucket basket making, furniture building, trap shooting, cooking, sculpting, and playing the cello. He enjoyed watching old war movies and westerns, and he loved the weekly RODEO (Retired Old Doctors Eating Out) lunches with all of his long-time doctor friends. Dr. Goodman and his wife of 57 years, Zelda, met in Chicago on a blind date and were engaged two weeks later. They married in 1963. They have two daughters, Beth (Greg Weisman) and Danielle (Dr. Bradley Strong), and four grandchildren: Erin, Benny, Julia, and Jacob. Lovingly referred to as D.O.D. (Dear Old Dad) and Grampy, his greatest joy in life was being with his family. He loved taking everyone on adventures including family ranch trips, a cruise to Europe, and summers on Nantucket Island, his second home. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph Peilte, and his sister, Renee Rogoff. Donations can be made in Dr. Goodman's memory by contacting the Sarcoma Foundation of America at www.curesarcoma.org
