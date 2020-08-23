1/1
JOSE L. MORENO
1953 - 2020
JOSE L MORENO Jose Luis Moreno (aka. Joe), 66, a long-time resident of Las Vegas passed away on Sunday, August 16th after a bravely fought battle against cancer. He was born in Mexico on October 28, 1953 to Nicolas and Ofelia Moreno. He was fortunate to find his soulmate and partner for life at age 20, when he married his wife Miriam Moreno at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Las Vegas. Jose had a long and prosperous career in the gaming industry. Recently retiring from the Venetian Resort and Casino after 20 years of service. Prior to that he was at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino for many years. Jose loved nothing more than spending time with his family, travelling and enjoying the outdoors. His fun-loving personality and kind nature made people gravitate towards him; Jose was loved by many. He is survived by his wife, Miriam; his daughters, Marybel and Mayra; and his grandchildren. In addition, he leaves behind four loving brothers and three sisters. Viewing will be held at 11:30am on Thursday, August 27th, followed by service at 2:00 pm at Palm Eastern Mortuary. Burial will be held at 3:00pm at Palm Eastern Cemetery.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Viewing
11:30 AM
Palm Eastern Mortuary
AUG
27
Service
02:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary
AUG
27
Burial
03:00 PM
Palm Eastern Cemetery
