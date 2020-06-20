Jose Leon Martinez
Jose Leon Martinez Jr.,77, of Las Vegas passed away on May 10, 2020. He was born July 15, 1942 in Las Vegas, New Mexico. He was preceded in death by his parents Jose Leon and Rosenda Tapia Martinez; brothers, Orlando, Prudencio, and Frank Martinez. He is survived by his son Joshua (Megan) Martinez of Green, Ohio; grandchildren Aidden, Adrianna, and Matthew Martinez; and sister Sylvia Daniel of Las Vegas, New Mexico. Jose served 13 years in the United States Marine Corps. After his retirement from the Marine Corps he spent many years as a slot machine technician for several Las Vegas casinos. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Services will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, 10 AM, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr, Boulder City, NV, 89005,

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 20, 2020.
