|
|
JOSE MUNIZ Jose Muniz, 93, of Las Vegas, went to Heaven November 26, 2019 at Nathan Adelson Hospice. He was born September 28, 1926 in Havana, Cuba to Avelino Muniz and Antonia Iglesia. He had a passion for horse racing, which he developed growing up in Cuba by watching and helping his father train horses. He loved going to Florida to visit relatives and friends and was loved by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, of 63 years, Caridad. Jose is survived by his daughters, Vivian, Mariely and Margarita; his grandchildren, the two treasures in his life, Erika and Mikel Yarza; and sons-in-law, Lester Montoya and Javier Yarza. Services will be from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.