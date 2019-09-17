|
|
Born in Las Vegas, Nevada January 5, 1983
Died August 22, 2019 in Tulsa, OK
Family preceded in death is father Edward J. Brown, grandparents Don and MaryJane Miller, Ed and Pat Brown. Surviving relatives is mother Janie (Miller) Coppola, (Daniel Coppola), spouse Lindsay (Kaempfer) Brown (Divorced) and daughter Violet Brown of Las Vegas, NV, brother Edward D. Brown of Tulsa, OK, sister Jessica (Brown) Kagan, (Matt Kagan) of Corvallis, OR.
Following his fathers' career in law enforcement, Joe was very proud to serve as North Las Vegas Detention Officer for 11 years. He later moved to Tulsa, Ok to further his job opportunities. Services will be held Saturday, September 21,2019 at 10:30am, at St. George's Anglican Church, 7676 West Gilmore Ave., Las Vegas, NV, Interment 1:00pm Palm Mortuary 1325 N. Main St.. 89129,