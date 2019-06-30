JOSEPH CATANIA Joseph Richard Catania lost his battle Friday, June 21, 2019, from complications of lung cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Martha. 'Joey' was born February 20, 1948, in Lynn, MA, where he spent his formative years. In 1959 the family moved to Fair Oaks, CA, where Joseph graduated from Bellavista High School in 1965 and in 1972 received his Bachelor of Science Degree from California State University of Sacramento in Clinical Laboratory Technology. While in college he was recruited to work summers and holidays at Harrah's Casino & Hotel in Reno, which started his 40 year career in gaming taking him to Nevada, California and the Dominican Republic. After returning back to Las Vegas, Joseph worked in the private sector as vice president of sales for an environmental company he and his brother established. Joseph retired from the Bellagio in 2012. Joseph was an avid reader and researcher of everything, also a magnificent self-taught chef who loved to create special meals for his family and friends. His biggest accomplishment was coming up with the perfect recipe for his coveted Italian sausages. He enjoyed family life, loved to travel, spend time fishing with his son and friends. He is survived by his wife, Olga; son, Anthony; granddaughter, Gianna; and brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Debbie Catania. Joe will be dearly missed by many extended family and lifelong friends. Joe did not want any services, he said he celebrated life every day he could cook.