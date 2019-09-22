Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
For more information about
JOSEPH CATELLO
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Crossroads Church
2514 Anthem Village Drive
Henderson, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH CATELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH CATELLO


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH CATELLO Obituary
JOSEPH CATELLO Joseph Carmine Catello went to be with his Heavenly Father September 8, 2019. Joe was born August 29, 1934 in San Jose, CA to Virginia and Carmine Catello. At the age of 12, Joe met the love of his life, Darlene Cusimano and told her he would marry her someday. They married on February 12, 1955, and remained married for 64 years. They had five children, and in 1968 moved the family to Las Vegas. Joe saw the potential for work and called his brothers, Charles, Carmine and Benito, all who have preceded him in death. They started Catello Tile and Marble and became one of the largest tile and marble companies on the west coast. Joe was a very kind man that lived by the Golden Rule. He truly treated people the way that he wanted to be treated. He had a heart of pure gold without a bad bone in his body. He treated everyone like family. Joe is survived by his wife, Darlene; his daughters, Gayle Campbell, Karen Ekx, Kathy Harrington; his sons, Joe and Ken Catello; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sisters, Jerry D' Angelo, Italia Schialaba, and Florence Parret. His sister Peanut preceded him in death. Joe will be greatly missed and will be forever in our hearts. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sat., Sept. 28, at Crossroads Church, 2514 Anthem Village Drive, Henderson, NV 89052.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now