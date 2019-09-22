|
JOSEPH CATELLO Joseph Carmine Catello went to be with his Heavenly Father September 8, 2019. Joe was born August 29, 1934 in San Jose, CA to Virginia and Carmine Catello. At the age of 12, Joe met the love of his life, Darlene Cusimano and told her he would marry her someday. They married on February 12, 1955, and remained married for 64 years. They had five children, and in 1968 moved the family to Las Vegas. Joe saw the potential for work and called his brothers, Charles, Carmine and Benito, all who have preceded him in death. They started Catello Tile and Marble and became one of the largest tile and marble companies on the west coast. Joe was a very kind man that lived by the Golden Rule. He truly treated people the way that he wanted to be treated. He had a heart of pure gold without a bad bone in his body. He treated everyone like family. Joe is survived by his wife, Darlene; his daughters, Gayle Campbell, Karen Ekx, Kathy Harrington; his sons, Joe and Ken Catello; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sisters, Jerry D' Angelo, Italia Schialaba, and Florence Parret. His sister Peanut preceded him in death. Joe will be greatly missed and will be forever in our hearts. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sat., Sept. 28, at Crossroads Church, 2514 Anthem Village Drive, Henderson, NV 89052.