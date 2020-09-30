1/
Joseph Charles Bailey
1928 - 2020
Joseph Charles Bailey, 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at his home in Las Vegas, NV, with his wife at his side. He was born in Riverside, CA, to Leroy Jay Bailey & Dorothy Belle Sherwood. He enlisted into the Army, where he met & married Syble Lynn, as they both served in the military in the Panama Canal. To this union were born five children: Michel (Linda) Bailey, both deceased; Diane (James - dec) Franklin, Page, AZ; Charles (Brenda) Bailey, Hurricane UT; Stephen (Debbie) Bailey, St George, UT; William (Maria) Bailey, Showlow, AZ. Joe later married Marilyn O'Connor, & helped raise her two children, Cindy O'Connor & Michael O'Connor (dec).

Joe was a member of the Operating Engineers & worked at the Stardust Hotel for 30 years. He enjoyed camping & traveling. He was a very social person, & enjoyed riding his bike through the neighborhood getting to know everyone. He often enjoyed meeting former coworkers for coffee. Joe was a treasure hunter, having acquired some beautiful antiques over the years. He was also skilled in a variety of trades, including plumbing, electricity, HVAC, & welding.

Joe is survived by Marilyn, his wife of 54 years, 4 children, 1 step daughter, 17 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren, & 10 great, great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters: Joy (DeWitt - dec) Jones, Washington, UT; Dorothy Ann (John) Graham, Vernal, UT. No services scheduled.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
