DR. JOSEPH CHENIN May 13, 1923 - June 21, 2019 Dr. Joseph Chenin started the Chenin family legacy of dental care in Las Vegas almost 70 years ago. Joe was a great, compassionate dentist and was loved by all. He was the seventeenth dentist in Las Vegas and the thirtieth dentist in the state of Nevada. Joe served for many years on the Nevada State Board of Dental Examiners. He was a member of the Clark County Dental Society and served on the executive dental committee. Joe often attended dental continuing education courses into his mid-90's with his son, Dr. Stephen Chenin, and grandsons, Dr. David Chenin and Dr. Douglas Chenin. Joe was also on the Board of Citizens Law Review. Joe was a veteran of both WWII and the Korean War serving in the US Army & the US Air Force. He was a member of the Jewish War Veterans & a volunteer in Nevada. Joe loved to walk; he walked 3-5 miles almost every day for the last 60+ years. Joe loved the outdoors and animals; he also loved to ride horses throughout the Las Vegas Valley, even to his office. Joe loved the UNLV Rebels and was a major donor and a past member of the UNLV Presidents Foundation. Joe was also a major donor to two temples in Nevada which he had been a member, Temple Beth Shalom and Congregation Ner Tamid. After Joe's retirement, he was active in various community projects. Joe founded a real estate and a mortgage company. Joe was a volunteer at St. Rose Sienna Hospital. He was awarded the distinguished St. Rose Sienna Hospital 2000+ hour pin. Joe loved playing poker with his buddies, he did this for over 50 years until the age of 94, being one of the last guys in his card group. Joe was always busy, learning new things and playing games. He was always putting puzzles together, often with 1000+ tiny pieces; he put two of these puzzles together with his beloved wife, Sandi, just weeks prior to his passing. At 96 years old, Joe lived a long beautiful fulfilled life. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Abraham and Regina (nee Buchbinder) Chenchinsky; his first wife, Irene (nee Nagel) Chenin; siblings, Milton Chenchinsky, Simon (Fernande) Chenin and Morris (Ann) Chenin; and great-granddaughter, Evelyne Chenin. Joseph is survived by his wife, Sandra (nee Okun) Simon-Chenin of Henderson; children, Suzie Chenin of Las Vegas, Dr. Stephen (Linda) Chenin of Henderson, and Candace (Rusty) Royden of Valley Village, Calif.; grandchildren, Aimee (Robert) Carlucci of Laguna, Calif., Jason Chenin of Las Vegas, Dr. David (Melissa) Chenin, Daniel (Angèle) Chenin of Henderson; Dr. Douglas (Armida) Chenin of Brisbane, Calif.; Dillon Chenin of Henderson, and Darla Chenin of Santa Barbara, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Scarlett and James Chenin of Las Vegas, Ava, Hadley, Sophie Chenin of Henderson, Henri and Rémi Chenin of Henderson. Joe is also survived by his sister-in -law Molly Chenchinsky of Cleveland; and many nieces, nephews and cousins in California, Nevada, and Ohio. A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Congregation Ner Tamid, 55 N. Valle Verde Dr., Henderson, NV 89074. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the McKee Ranch Foundation, 8982 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89139, or online at http://mckeeranchfoundation.com in honor of Dr. Joseph Chenin.