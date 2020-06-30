Joseph L. Christensen, 75, passed away on June 27, 2020 in Las Vegas. He was born February 6, 1945 in Richfield, Utah to Karl and Adeline Christensen. He was sealed to Janet Moss in the Salt Lake Temple on August 26, 1966. Joe continued his schooling at BYU where he received his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. He worked for UDOT then moved to Las Vegas and worked for the City of Las Vegas as an Engineering Project Manager until he retired in 2008.



Joe is survived by his wife, Janet, and children: Wade (Amy) Christensen, Mckay (Tracy) Christensen, Jennifer (Ped) Palmer, Natalie (Scott) Oakley and Jessica (Travis) Ivie; 12 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Marilyn (Craig) Daniels as well as many nieces, nephews, and other extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Calvin and Robert.



Services are pending.



