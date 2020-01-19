|
|
JOSEPH DONATO Joseph Donato of Sun City Summerlin, died October 15, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born in New York, New York and lived in New York State until he moved to Las Vegas in 2003. A lover of music (in his youth he played the violin and bass fiddle), and all things Italian, he supported his family working as a linotype operator until he retired in the early 1990's. Joe, a widower, was married to his wife Jane, nee Ippolito, for 46 years before her death in 2000. Joe is survived by his beloved children, Dominic and Christina, Dominic's wife Junko Hayatoh, his younger brothers Vinicio and Aldo, his older sister Anna Kramm, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service in his honor will be held in New York in the spring of this year. He will be interred in Pinelawn Memorial Park.