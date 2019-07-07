|
SPC JOSEPH EDWARDS ARNG Spc. Joseph "Joey" Israel Edwards ARNG, age 20, of Las Vegas, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, following a motorcycle accident. He joined the National Guard at the age of 17. Those who knew Joseph, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Joseph will be greatly missed every day by his momma Dana Lujan, his grandmothers Dora Galindo and Joyce Edwards, great-grandmothers and his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many great friends. We know Joseph is with his father, Joseph Edwards IV and his grandfather, Joseph Edwards, III, his cousin Andrew Madrid and is loved in heaven as much as on earth. We LOVE and MISS you so much, XOXO. A memorial service and celebration of life for Joseph will be at 2 p.m., Fri., July 12, at Palm Southwest Mortuary, 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd. Contributions in Joseph's name are suggested to the Las Vegas Humane Society.