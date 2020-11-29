1/1
Joseph F. C. Strong III
1970 - 2020
Joe (Little Joe) Strong III Father, Grand Father, Son, 08/16/1970 to 11/23/2020. Killed by Speeding Drunk Driver at 11:00 p.m. TOOK away to soon from us ALL. JoAna, Shayleigh, Jordan, Your Father walks with GOD now. His Flamingo Hotel Family say R.I.P. MOM will always LOVE & GRIEVE for her only SON. Jeanette, Greg, Aidan, Nikki, Beth, Arturo, Michelle, Greg, Nathan, Lilia, Kyna will always speak of you. DAD Knows you were SPECIAL. All the Strong's & Taylor's said they will miss you. Grieving will be long with only MEMORIES to console. FROM ALL OF US, LOVE YOU FOREVER. Services will be private.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

