Joe (Little Joe) Strong III Father, Grand Father, Son, 08/16/1970 to 11/23/2020. Killed by Speeding Drunk Driver at 11:00 p.m. TOOK away to soon from us ALL. JoAna, Shayleigh, Jordan, Your Father walks with GOD now. His Flamingo Hotel Family say R.I.P. MOM will always LOVE & GRIEVE for her only SON. Jeanette, Greg, Aidan, Nikki, Beth, Arturo, Michelle, Greg, Nathan, Lilia, Kyna will always speak of you. DAD Knows you were SPECIAL. All the Strong's & Taylor's said they will miss you. Grieving will be long with only MEMORIES to console. FROM ALL OF US, LOVE YOU FOREVER. Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store