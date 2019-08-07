|
JOSEPH HAGAN Joseph Patrick Hagan, 72, of Las Vegas, passed away July 29, 2019. He was born May 11, 1947 in Passaic, N.J. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force before retiring at Nellis AF Base. He then began a career in the casino industry that spanned over 35 years; Joseph worked for some of the most historic properties on the Las Vegas Strip. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Kissack; father, Joseph Hagan; stepfather, Robert Kissack; son, Ernest Serecky; brother-in-law, Mark Militello; and sister-in-law, Crissi Kissack. He is survived by his wife, Josephine Hagan; sons, Chris Hagan and Bill Serecky (Sue); daughters, Linda McCrea (Scott), Darlene Chun (Bryan), Ida Serecky and Debra Davis; 13 grand- children; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Debbie Militello and Kim Schilling (Larry); brothers, Robert Kissack, Rod Kissack (Doris), and Weldon Russell (Diana); as well as a host of family members and friends. No services have been scheduled.