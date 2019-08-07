Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affordable Cremation and Burial Service - Las Vegas
2127 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 464-8560
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH HAGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH HAGAN


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH HAGAN Obituary
JOSEPH HAGAN Joseph Patrick Hagan, 72, of Las Vegas, passed away July 29, 2019. He was born May 11, 1947 in Passaic, N.J. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force before retiring at Nellis AF Base. He then began a career in the casino industry that spanned over 35 years; Joseph worked for some of the most historic properties on the Las Vegas Strip. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Kissack; father, Joseph Hagan; stepfather, Robert Kissack; son, Ernest Serecky; brother-in-law, Mark Militello; and sister-in-law, Crissi Kissack. He is survived by his wife, Josephine Hagan; sons, Chris Hagan and Bill Serecky (Sue); daughters, Linda McCrea (Scott), Darlene Chun (Bryan), Ida Serecky and Debra Davis; 13 grand- children; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Debbie Militello and Kim Schilling (Larry); brothers, Robert Kissack, Rod Kissack (Doris), and Weldon Russell (Diana); as well as a host of family members and friends. No services have been scheduled.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now