JOSEPH IMRE SALGO Joseph I. Salgo was born August 15th, 1931 in Huntington, West Virginia to Elizabeth Balogh and Imre Salgo. He passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 at his home in Las Vegas. Joe arrived in Las Vegas in 1938 at age 7 and graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1948 at the age of 16. He attended Woodbury College in Los Angeles and attained an Accounting degree with high honors at the age of 18. Joe served in the US Army, attended finance school and served as Fiscal Auditor in Japan at Camp Zama. Joe had a distinguished career in accounting, first with Conway, Moe, Hibbs & Funston, and ultimately establishing his own firm, Joseph I. Salgo, CPA, which served the community for over 22 years. Joe was known for his honesty, trustworthiness and work ethic, and continued his practice until retirement in June of 1991. He served on the Boards of Directors for Ideal Equipment Co., First Security Bank of Nevada and the Easter Seal Society of Nevada as well as serving as Secretary of the Nevada State Society of CPAs and as the Southern Nevada Area Director of CPAs. An avid athlete, Joe enjoyed basketball, and he had a special passion for tennis, playing competitively and socially where he enjoyed a rich network of lifelong friends. Joseph is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carolyn, their three children, daughter Peggy (Tom) Turney, daughter, Donna Volkenand, son, Richard (Amy) Salgo and six grandchildren Lauren Salgo, Danielle Salgo (D. J. Santiago), and Garrett Volkenand, Jordan Volkenand, Kyler Volkenand, and Corinne Turney. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at noon at Palm Northwest Mortuary; 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas. A reception will follow the service. Donations to local Hospice or to Capability Health & Human Svcs (FKA Easter Seals): 7281 W. Charleston Blvd., LV, NV 89117 in lieu of flowers.