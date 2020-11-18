JOSEPH MICHAEL AMATO It is with deep sorrow that we announce that on November 1, 2020, Joseph Michael Amato was called home to Heaven, at the age of 59. He was a loving husband of 20 years to Georgette Amato, father to 4 beautiful girls (Angela, Amanda, Kelly & Jennifer) and Grandfather to 11 amazing children (Michael, Addyson, Jaden, Aubrey, Karliah, Alexis, Kassandra, Myranda, Austyn, Jaymes and Jennavay). He is also survived by his Mother, Joan and his 4 siblings (Tony (Vynne) , Debbie, Cheryl Shannon and (Tom) & Gina) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joe was born in Elgin, Illinois on September 22, 1961 and graduated from Valley High School in 1979. Joe played baseball from a young age and through high school. He was an avid motocross rider and loved spending time outdoors. He was a licensed massage therapist who worked at Caesars Palace for over 20 years and The Orleans Hotel & Casino. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and had the most generous and compassionate spirit. He also loved music and listening to his brother perform in the presence of his immense family. He will be forever missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held on November 24, 2020 at 4pm. Located at the Palm Mortuary & Cemetery, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. Flowers or donations can be sent to his wife, Georgette Amato, and delivered to 4620 Green Diamond Circle, Las Vegas, NV 89118.