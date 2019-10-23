|
Joseph Patrick Mulhall (January 24, 1939-October 18, 2019--of natural causes). Pat was a beloved father, grandfather, husband, community leader, electrical engineer. He was born in Kentucky, spent his formative years in Indiana and New Mexico, and made Las Vegas his home over 50 years ago. He had a long and storied career at the NTS and was a pivotal player in his work assuring that 'what needed to go right, always went right.' He was dedicated to encouraging others to make their lives better and worked tirelessly in his career, his community and for the UNM Alumni organization. He was a thinker, an innovator and a fixer. If something was broken (you name it), he was always the one to create the solution. He adored his wife of 20 years, was dedicated to his children and spoiled his grandchildren with love and attention. He loved to travel, keep-up on domestic politics, support his Church and Alma mater, and was a devoted Rebels fan. He was instrumental in protecting and improving his neighborhood-as with many other causes he held dear to his heart. He was American to his core and Irish in his soul. He was a truly good and generous man; he will be missed. He is survived by his wife (Sharon), children (Brian, Glen, Mark and Michelle) and grandchildren (Hunter, Daniel and Isabella). Services are pending.