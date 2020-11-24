Joe passed away on November 16, 2020 with family by his side. He was 72. Joe grew up in Buena Park, CA with his parents George and Charline. He was the eldest of 5 children. He graduated from Mater Dei High School with a football scholarship to USC. At USC, he was on the 1967 National Championship Team. He graduated with his Bachelor's in Business Mgt. and earned his Masters' Degree in Secondary Education. A tough guy with a heart of gold. He was a loving husband to Linda for the last 31 years. He would be the first one to tell you that she was the best thing that ever happened to him. They resided in CA, NV and TX before moving to FL. Joe is survived by his wife, 7 children, 9 grandchildren, his sister Mary, brother Ricky and their children. He will be greatly missed and always loved. Services are pending.



