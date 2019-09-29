|
|
JOSEPH PHILLIP EBARB Joseph "Joe" Phillip Ebarb, 74, of Zwolle LA, passed away on 9/11/19, in his Henderson, NV home. Joe was born to Bill and Mae Ebarb, in January, 1945. He moved to Henderson, NV, where he attended St Peter's and graduated Basic HS in '63. An Army Veteran, who served as a Tank Mechanic in Vietnam 65-67. He worked for UPS, and served Teamster's Local 631 Shop Stewart, for 32 years. Joe is preceded in death by his first wife Pat Ebarb; parents, Bill and Mae Ebarb; brothers Frankie, Billy Ray, and Douglas Ebarb; son Shannon Porter; and Brothers In Law Keith Giles and Joe Way. He is survived by his second wife, Helen Hagen; girlfriend Karen Jackson; daughter and grandchildren; sisters Argerine Giles and Doris Way; and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and family members. The family wishes to thank St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church of Shreveport, Louisiana for their ministry and show of support; Henderson Hospital; Nathan Adelson Hospice; Davis Funeral Home; UPS and Teamsters Brothers and Sisters. All who have loved, mentored, worked along side of, accepted sage advice, kept it 'good business', befriended and will 'pay it forward' - We thank you for being in his life, making memories, and sharing your "Joe" stories - past, present and in the future. Services were held 9 am on 9/19/19, at Davis Funeral Home of Las Vegas.